Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City studio

ANI

Noida, June 12

A 24-year-old model died and a man was injured as a lighting truss collapsed on them during a fashion show in Film City, Noida, on Sunday.

A video showing the spot where the model died due to the collapse of an iron framework in Film City's Laxmi Studio has surfaced online.

Noida: In an unfortunate incident, a model died after a lighting truss fell on her during a fashion show at Noida Film City on Sunday. one person also got injured in the accident. The victim was identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/HDivv0VNbN — AMAN_RAWAT_OFFICIAL (@aman45497) June 12, 2023

Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fell on her. One Bobby Raj suffered head injuries in the incident. The incident took place around 1.30 pm.

The organisers and those who installed the light truss are being questioned.

Four people were detained, said Noida ADCP Shakti Awasthi.