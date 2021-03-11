Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

A police official in Bihar has been suspended after a viral video showed him getting a massage from a woman inside a police station.

As per reports, the woman had gone to get her son’s bail in a case. The incident took place in the Saharsa district.

Shashibhushan Sinha, a senior official at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station, was seen in the clip speaking on the phone while receiving the massage as he sat bare-chested.

Sinha allegedly dialled a lawyer and asked him to get her son out on bail. "The woman is needy and poor...How much money should I send? We'll send it in an envelope. Two women will come [to you] with their Aadhaar cards. I will send them on Monday with the address and mobile number. Pappu Babu, I request you. I have already spent Rs 10,000," Shashibhushan Sinha told the lawyer over the phone.