Vietnam-bound passengers stranded at Mumbai airport for 10 hours following glitch in aircraft

Mumbai, May 26
As many as 300 passengers of a VietJet flight to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam were stranded at the city airport for around 10 hours due to a glitch in the aircraft, according to a passenger.
The passenger, on condition of anonymity, alleged that the airline did not provide hotel accommodation or food for passengers despite the long delay.
Under DGCA rules, passengers are to be provided accommodation as well as food by the airline concerned if a flight is delayed beyond a stipulated time.
Response was awaited to queries sent to VietJet.
"The flight VJ-884 (operating on Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route) was to depart at 11.30 pm on Thursday. We boarded the flight at 11 pm.
"However, when it did not take off for an hour, we asked for the reason. We were told there is some glitch in the aircraft and it will take some time for departure," said the passenger who was to travel to Bali via Vietnam on the flight.
"Between 11.30 pm and 5 am, till the time they brought us back to the immigration area, no food or water was provided to the stranded passengers," he said, adding that there is still no clarity about an alternative flight to Ho Chi Minh City.
The passengers were deplaned and brought back to the immigration area at around 7 am, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit
Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...
A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future
Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act
India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body
The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...