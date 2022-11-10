Vijay Rupani, ex-Dy CM Nitin Patel opt out of Gujarat polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will not be contesting the forthcoming elections in the state. “I worked as CM for five years with everyone’s cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I will not contest. I have sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We will work together to ensure the victory of our candidates,” Rupani was quoted as saying while the top BJP leadership met to finalise its list of candidates for the PM’s home state.

Former Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama too is expected not to contest the polls. Sources said the top leadership had decided not to allot the party ticket to 20 per cent of sitting MLAs in an effort to beat anti-incumbency. Apart from the age factor, ticket will be given on the basis of winnability.

“At least 30 sitting MLAs who may not get the ticket this time,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was convinced that the ruling BJP would be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“No way it (BJP) can win in 2024. When they won last time, the BJP was part of the state government in Bihar. The party also headed the government in Jharkhand,” Mamata said while addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

Another Congress MLA switches to BJP