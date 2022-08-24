Vikram Doraiswami appointed envoy to UK

New Delhi: Vikram Doraiswami, envoy to Bangladesh, has been appointed as next High Commissioner to the UK. TNS
India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM
Balasore: India on Tuesday successfully test-fired Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) off the Odisha coast here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV