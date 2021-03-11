Villager administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 1
A Covid-19 vaccination staff member at a community health centre here ‘accidentally’ administered anti-rabies vaccine to a person, officials said on Sunday.
Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village, had been to the Phoolbehar CHC in the district on Saturday to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He learnt that he had been ‘inadvertently’ been inoculated with an anti-rabies dose only when he asked the medical staff to update his coronavirus vaccination certificate on CoWIN, the portal developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as part of the country’s vaccination drive.
Chief Medical Officer of Lakhimpur Kheri Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said he has ordered an inquiry by nodal officer Dr VP Pant even as he said the dose Jaiswal received would serve as a “precautionary dose against rabies”.
“There is no health hazard… it would serve as a precautionary dose for him against rabies,” Dr Bhatnagar said.
“The vaccination staff should have been alert and responsible,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull