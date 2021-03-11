Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The government today appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in place of Anil Baijal, who had resigned from the post last week citing personal reasons.

In a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Baijal’s resignation as the Delhi L-G and appointed Saxena in his place.

Saxena played a critical role in bringing to fore the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act by the NGO connected with social activist Teesta Setalvad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to welcome Saxena and assured “full cooperation” from his Cabinet.