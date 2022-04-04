Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The Central Government has appointed its ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the next new Foreign Secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary. He will succeed current Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring on April 30.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India’s diplomatic missions in Washington DC, Beijing and has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during his 32 years of service.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30, 2022, the order said.

Prior to his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020. —with PTI