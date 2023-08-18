Vindhyagiri adds to India's naval prowess

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

President Droupadi Murmu today launched ‘Vindhyagiri’, an advanced stealth frigate, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd’s facility at Kolkatta.

She said the production of the advanced frigate was a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and of technological advancement made by the country. This is the sixth warship of Project 17A, a follow on to the Shivalik Class frigates but with improved stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors and platform management systems.

Warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design. Around 75 per cent of the equipment and systems were sourced from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149 metres long, with the displacement of 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots.

Indigenous weapons include medium range surface-to-air missiles; BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles; indigenous torpedo tube launchers and anti-submarine rocket launchers; and 76mm super rapid gun mount. A total of seven ships are being made.

Stealth frigate

Length: 149 metres

Weight: 6,670 tonnes

Speed: 28 knots

6th of 7 ships built under ‘Project 17 Alpha’; first five launched between 2019 & 2022

75% of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms

