 Violence after India-Pak match: Fact-finding report on Leicester clashes warns of ethnic enclaves in UK : The Tribune India

Violence after India-Pak match: Fact-finding report on Leicester clashes warns of ethnic enclaves in UK

In its ‘Fact-finding report on Leicester Violence 2022 – The rise of territorial majoritarianism and Hinduphobia’, think tank calls for immediate action to address the underlying issues that led to the Leicester violence

Violence after India-Pak match: Fact-finding report on Leicester clashes warns of ethnic enclaves in UK

A grab from a video tweeted by @WasiqUK



PTI

London, March 24

A fact-finding report into the violent clashes between groups of men on the streets of Leicester following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai last year has warned of ethnic enclaves or ghettos of migrants in the eastern England city as a key factor behind communal tension.

The Delhi-based Centre for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR) think tank, which launched its report at a Committee Room in the House of Commons on Thursday, sheds light on the events that took place in August-September last year and their human rights implications.

In its ‘Fact-finding report on Leicester Violence 2022 – The rise of territorial majoritarianism and Hinduphobia’, the think tank calls for immediate action to address the underlying issues that led to the Leicester violence such as the rise of extremism and hate speech.

“There were two kinds of stories circulating around the violence that occurred, which is the motivation behind this fact-finding report,” explained Rashmi Samant of the ATMAH non-profit organisation and one of the co-authors of the report.

“What we found was that different religious groups in east Leicester, ground zero of the unrest, are living in ethnic enclaves – with some ethnicities clubbed up in some spaces more than others. This phenomenon is not common in the United Kingdom but we found it continues to happen in Leicester because of the spillover effect involving migrants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh,” she said.

The report claims that the presence of these ethnic enclaves gave rise to territorial tensions and localised majoritarianism, which were witnessed both before and during the unrest in east Leicester – the ethnic enclave of the Muslim community residing in Leicester with a minority presence of the Hindu community.

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, chair of the India (Trade and Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), said at the launch event that “fake news” spread on social media has been identified as a major factor behind the escalation of the clashes.

“Lessons must be learnt. There was a false narrative being spread to create divisions within the communities. In Leicester, people of all religions have lived alongside each other for many, many years,” said Blackman.

The findings of the report say that the attackers attempted to undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and pluralism, including freedom of expression by spreading misinformation.

The attack also targeted individuals based on their religious beliefs and affiliations, particularly the practitioners of Hinduism, which is a clear violation of human rights, the report notes.

The CDPHR calls on all stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement agencies, civil society, and the media, to take immediate action to address the underlying issues that led to the Leicester violence.

“This includes addressing the rise of extremism and hate speech, protecting the rights of all individuals to live in their area of choosing sans the fear of territorial majoritarianism, tackling biased media reporting and ensuring that law enforcement agencies have the resources and training they need to prevent and respond to such incidents,” it said.

Leicestershire Police made several arrests in the wake of the violent clashes as groups of men, believed to be largely from local Hindu and Muslim communities, clashed in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai at the end of August 2022.

The Indian High Commission in London issued a statement to “strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion” at the time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

3
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

4
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

7
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

8
Entertainment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

9
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

10
Haryana

Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location is traced to Kurukshetra

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and pe...

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

An alert has also been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udh...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters in Chandigarh

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal Singh

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting