Violence doesn't benefit anybody, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, April 29

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made assertions indicating that there is a shift in the saffron brigade’s stance, as the former said “violence does not benefit anybody” and the latter asserted that “ugly display of faith” would not be tolerated in the state.

Won’t tolerate ugly display of faith UP Govt gives equal respect to all faiths. It won’t be tolerated if people indulge in ugly display of their faith to harass others. — Yogi Adityanath, UP CM Should be forever non-violent The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. — Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM

In recent times, states across the country witnessed several communal clashes due to conflicting emotional or material claims made by members of communities opposed to each other.

Speaking as a chief guest at an event in Amravati, Maharashtra, yesterday, Bhagwat said, “Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity. We all need to do this work on priority.”

He also underlined that when evil thoughts were encouraged (in a society), violence spreads and that should not happen.

Incidentally, the RSS chief received support from the Shiv Sena, as its leader Sanjay Raut today welcomed his comments, saying the 71-year-old leader has raised an issue that “should be debated across the country”.

Raut’s support to Bhagwat’s comment should be seen in the backdrop of the controversy that is playing out in Maharashtra after MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana warned they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence “Matoshree”.

Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister, while noting that his government gives equal respect to all faiths, said it wouldn’t be tolerated if people indulge in ugly display of their faith to harass others.

Adityanath said the show of communal amity on Ram Navami had given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh. “Ram Navmi was celebrated with peace and harmony and the anti-social elements who tried to vitiate the atmosphere on Hanuman Jayanti were given a befitting reply,” he said while speaking to ground-level officers through video-conferencing.

