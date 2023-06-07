 Violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur over social media ‘status’ with Tipu Sultan’s image; internet shut : The Tribune India

Violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur over social media ‘status’ with Tipu Sultan’s image; internet shut

Deputy CM Fadnavis said he was surprised that in Kolhapur, a chief leader of the opposition said that he was aware that riots will happen

Violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur over social media ‘status’ with Tipu Sultan’s image; internet shut

Security personnel chase away people protesting against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image in objectionable social media posts, in Kolhapur district, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolhapur, June 7

Wielding lathis, police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they pelted stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said.

In view of the protest, internet services have been suspended till Thursday in Kolhapur, a senior police official said.

While personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the city in western Maharashtra, police have sought more cops from Satara, he said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning the assembly of five or more persons, he said.

As there was a possibility that a few groups of protesters may go to the neighbouring Sangli district, police are put on alert and prohibitory orders may be issued.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wondered if there was any link between the statement of a leader from the Opposition camp about likely riots and the subsequent “glorification” of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Tension rose in Kolhapur city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media “status”.

A group of right-wing activists demanded action against both men following which a case was registered, said another official. Police registered another FIR on Tuesday evening and arrested seven persons after more protests were held, the official said.

The protesters again hit the streets on Wednesday.

“Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and their members gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. After their demonstration ended, the crowd began to disperse but some miscreants started throwing stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

He said force and teargas were used only after stones were hurled at houses and vehicles damaged.

Kolhapur district collector Rahul Rekhawar said the situation is under control and additional police forces have been brought in.

Dipak Kesarkar, the district guardian minister, said that action has been taken against those who had used Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message.

Fadnavis told reporters that statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.

His reaction came against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city.

He said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said he was surprised that in Kolhapur, a chief leader of the opposition said that he was aware that riots will happen.

“After his statement, some youth there glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, and thereafter comes a reaction. Is there a connection between the statement and the incidents? We are conducting a probe into who is glorifying Aurangzeb and who is provoking people to do so. Once the probe is over, I will reveal those things,” he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed for peace and said nobody should law into their hands.

Against the background of the incidents in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed “religious colour” was being given to some small issues and the ruling parties are encouraging such things, which he said is a cause of concern.

“Recently we heard about Ahmednagar. Today, I saw news from Kolhapur. People came out on roads, and giving religious colour to a small incident of sending a message over the phone is not a good sign. The ruling parties are encouraging such things,” he alleged.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has demanded the resignation of Fadnavis alleging he has failed to handle the law and order situation and also cited the alleged rape and murder of a collegian in a Mumbai hostel.

At Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, stones were hurled during a rally of Sakal Hindu Samaj two days back in response to the alleged murder of a boy.

Two persons were injured and five vehicles were damaged.

Separately, a poster of Aurangzeb was displayed with the raising of objectionable slogans during a religious procession, also in Sangamner, police had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

2
Trending

Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

3
Nation

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

4
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Haryana

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

7
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

8
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

9
Nation

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US

10
Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launches fund for Punjabi students in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting Sports Minister, say movement not over yet

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur, say movement not over yet

WFI elections to be held by June 30, says sports minister; D...

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...

Dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court by ‘lawyer’

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

Dr Gaurav Gandhi was associated with ‘Halt Heart Attacks’ ca...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Ghallughara Divas: Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP Kirron Kher, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Chandigarh: Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur, say movement not over yet

Cabinet nod to metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

PM Modi degree defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear before court on July 13

After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Jalandhar: 2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Canada accepts TOEFL under Student Direct Stream scheme

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla's properties

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA