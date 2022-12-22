 Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry : The Tribune India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, December 22

Amid the sudden Covid scare that has erupted across many countries, a WhatsApp message has been making its rounds claiming that the newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

However, the Union health ministry has rejected the claim and has termed the message fake. "This message circulating in many WhatsApp groups regarding XXB variant of Covid 19 is FAKE and Misleading", said the health ministry on Thursday.

The viral message claims that "the new variant of the Covid-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus Covid-Omicron XBB are - there is no cough and there is no fever."

"Covid-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it," the viral message claims further.

In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries, the Centre has asked states to step up vigil and gear up genome sequencing of positive case samples to track existing and emerging variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the virus in view of the recent spike in cases in some countries. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

2
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

3
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

4
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi asked to appear before court on January 12 in case registered during state polls

6
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

7
Punjab

Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution

8
Himachal

Beijing covid curbs may choke API supplies, fear Himachal pharma firms

9
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

10
Trending

Watch: Row erupts mid-air as IndiGo airhostess engages in heated argument with passenger, netizens refrain from taking sides

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit ...

Health Minister addresses parliament on Covid situation, curbs on celebrations likely

India proactively managing covid, says Centre; advises states to increase genome-sequencing

Spike in covid cases across the world; however, in India the...

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...

India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

The statement said the talks were ‘frank and in-depth’ to wo...

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail hearing at 11am

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes