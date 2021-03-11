Viral video: Injured monkey, baby turn up at Bihar clinic for treatment!

Patna, June 8
A private doctor in Bihar's Rohtas had two unexpected patients turn up at his clinic – a female monkey and its baby, as per a video going viral on social media.
As per the video, the female monkey, holding its baby to its chest, reached the clinic of Dr S.M. Khan in the Shahjuma locality on Tuesday and perched at its entrance.
बिहार के रोहतास में एक घायल बंदरिया खुद ही क्लिनिक पहुंची, इलाज करवाया और फिर बेड पर लेट कर थोड़ी देर आराम भी किया. इस दौरान वो अपने छोटे बच्चे भी को साथ लिए रही.#Bihar #ViralVideo #Femalemonkey #Monkey pic.twitter.com/Aj3XaWztup— anjani Sharma (@anjaniS86659030) June 8, 2022
Khan said he understood that the female monkey was seeking help and it complied as he signalled it to come inside in the clinic, where there was a patient already.
The female monkey climbed on the bench and showed its wound. It was injured on its head, while the baby was also having injuries in leg.
Accordingly, Khan gave the injection of tetanus and also spread ointment on the wounds of both the monkeys.
By that time, a large number of people assembled outside the clinic to see the unique incident. After treating his "patients", the doctor asked onlookers to move away so that the monkeys could leave unhindered.
Contacted for comment, Rohtas' Civil Surgeon said that no such incident had come to his notice. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...