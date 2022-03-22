Viral video: Man shows Pune cops how he managed to escape from lock-up

PTI

Pune, March 22

An accused who escaped through the bars of the lock-up of a Pune police station and was nabbed sometime later gave a demo of his feat to the police, who videoed it to plug the gap.

#महाराष्ट्र - An absconding accused from the police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune was made by the policemen to escape from the jail LIVE DEMO.#ViralVideo #MaharashtraPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/NaUGP1qKlt — Rashmi Srivastava (@RashmSrivastava) March 22, 2022

The lean framed man escaped from Chakan police station on Monday but was nabbed some hours later, an official said.

The video shot by the police has gone viral on social media.