Viral video: Men dance with rifles while drinking in the middle of elevated road in UP's Ghaziabad

IANS
Ghaziabad, February 6
A video of a group of six men in a luxury car, carrying guns, drinking alcohol and dancing in the middle of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has gone viral.
The police have identified the car owner. Preliminary probe in the matter revealed that the car belongs to Raja Choudhary, a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar of the city.
A case has been registered against him and others involved in the incident at the Indirapuram police station.
In the surfaced videos, the group is seen sitting inside the car. One among them can be seen loading a rifle and allegedly firing in the air through the window.
After parking the vehicle on the road, the group drank alcohol on the street and danced. One of the accused can be seen dancing with two rifles dangling by his neck.
Two of the men filmed the videos of the entire act and uploaded them on social media.
Further action in the matter is under way.
