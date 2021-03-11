Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

A viral video of Rahul Gandhi “partying” abroad has erupted in a war of word between the leaders of Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has accused the former Congress chief of missing from a country at a time when Congress is in deep leadership crisis and tension has erupted in Rajasthan.

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday called him a “full-time tourist and a part-time politician, who is filled with hypocrisy”.

Amit Malviya wrote: "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..."

While, the Congress defended its leader saying that Rahul Gandhi was in Kathmandu to attend a wedding of a friend.

The Congress said Rahul was in Nepal to attend a private wedding ceremony of a journalist friend, and, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made a famous stop at then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday some years ago, Rahul did not go uninvited.

“Last I checked it was not a crime in this country to have a family, to have friends, to celebrate weddings. May be after today the PM and the BJP May decide it’s illegal to attend a marriage,” said Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala.

What is wrong in it when he attends a marriage reception? Why Sanghi’s are afraid about him ? Why Sanghi’s are spreading lies ? Everyone of us attend private functions. — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 3, 2022

In a viral video at a nightclub in Kathmandu, Rahul Gandhi was seen in background with people around him consuming liquor

It looked like a discotheque, and the video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

According to a report in Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had landed in Nepal’s capital city on Monday afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub. However, there is no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.