Viral video: Varanasi councillor lies down in muddy water in protest against broken pipeline, DM reacts

A video of a former councillor in Varanasi has been doing the rounds on internet, where he can be seen protesting against authorities in most uncanny way over a broken pipeline in the city.
Shahid Ali was seen lying into a pothole on a busy road while holding a placard asking authorities to fix a pipeline as drinking water was getting wasted for last 7 days.
He said the water has been flowing unchecked since Jan 31 and the road has started developing pits. He said he had complained multiple times to the authorities but every appeal of his fell on deaf ears, owing to which he had to start such peculiar protest.
He also warned authorities that he would commit suicide at the same spot if the grievance remains unaddressed.
However, Varanasi DM took cognisance of the matter and instructed the concerned department to fix the pipeline. “There is a leakage in the water supply line at Nayi sadak area and due to traffic repair work could not be done during daytime. Both the Jalkal and Jalnigam staff are on the job. By tomorrow morning this repair work will be completed” he wrote on Twitter.
