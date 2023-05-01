Virat Kohli wishes his 'everything' Anushka Sharma on birthday: Love you through thick, thin

IANS

Mumbai, May 1

Star cricketer Virat Kohli had the sweetest birthday wish for his "everything", wife Anushka Sharma, on her birthday on Monday.

Virat took to Instagram, where he shared a string of candid pictures of the actress and wrote a sweet message.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma," he captioned the image.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first child - a daughter named Vamika in 2021. IANS