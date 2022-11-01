Virtual SCO meeting today, Jaishankar set to participate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), which will be held in the virtual format on Tuesday.

The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation and approves its annual budget. The meeting will be attended by SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests, stated an MEA release.

“India remains actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework,” it added. Jaishankar’s participation comes days before he travels to Moscow for a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

#s jaishankar