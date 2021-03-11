Visually impaired IAF veteran turns author

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

In a story of remarkable resilience, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal who was completely blinded after an injury in a military exercise, has not only come up with a book, but has also earned a doctorate degree.

Corporal Manoj Kumar (retd) on Thursday presented to Army Chief Manoj Pande a copy of his latest book on Kashmir, ‘Ghati Ko Grahan’.

Impressed by the retired soldier’s resilience, General Pande said, “Dr Kumar hasn’t let his disability come in the way of his zeal to gain higher education and create quality literature.” Hailing from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Dr Kumar joined the IAF in 1989. He lost his eyesight due to an injury during a training exercise in Pathankot.

After getting boarded out from service on medical grounds in July 1998, he started learning Braille. Dr Kumar then pursued a computer course from a blind relief association in 2005. He also trained visually impaired children in martial arts at Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education, Delhi University.

Dr Kumar completed his Masters in Hindi from IGNOU in 2010, cleared the UGC NET in 2012 and pursued his doctorate between 2015 and 2020. Twelve of his research papers have found a place in national and international journals. ‘Ghati Ko Grahan’ covers post-Independence events in Kashmir, including attacks by Pakistan-supported raiders, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971.