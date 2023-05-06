Vlogger Agastay Chauhan dies in bike crash on Yamuna expressway, was trying to touch 300 kmph

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Dehradun-based YouTuber Agastay Chauhan (25) died in a road accident while trying to touch 300 kmph on his sports bike on the Yamuna expressway today, the police have said.

He was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, a 1,000 cc sports bike, with his four friends when his bike crashed into a divider on the expressway. The bike was shattered to pieces with the impact of the crash, killing Chauhan on the spot.

The police have seized the footage from Chauhan’s helmet camera. The live-streamed video was meant for his YouTube channel “Pro Rider 1000”, where he had nearly 1.2 million subscribers.

In his last video, Chauhan had said he would travel to Delhi to test how fast his sports bike could go. “I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go even beyond,” he had said in the video.

Chauhan’s followers on Instagram and other social media platforms posted condolences, with many expressing grief at the influencer compromising his safety by overspeeding.

One of Chauhan’s followers said, “Influencers should not overspeed and take road safety lightly. This impacts impressionable young minds dangerously.”

Anand Kulkarni, DIG, Aligarh, said the body had been sent for the post-mortem examination and the investigation was underway. “He was overspeeding. The police have seized the video,” he said, adding there were five bikers in the group.