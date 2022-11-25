Voter data fraud in Karnataka: Election Commission suspends two poll officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Election Commission on Friday suspended two additional district election officials in Karnataka after the Congress petitioned the poll body over alleged voter data theft in 28 Assembly constituencies.

The EC also directed a review of the additions and deletions in electoral rolls of three seats.

A delegation led by Congress General Secretary Karnataka Randeep Surjewala had two days ago complained to the EC saying a private firm had been contracted to gather voter data in 28 constituencies and uploaded them on a private application in violation of all laws.

Review of rolls was ordered in Shivaji Nagar, Chikpet and Mahadevapura.

The EC also asked the state chief electoral officer to share the list of additions and deletions in the electoral rolls of the above three segments.