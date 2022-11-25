Voter data fraud in Karnataka: Election Commission suspends two poll officials

New Delhi, November 25
The Election Commission on Friday suspended two additional district election officials in Karnataka after the Congress petitioned the poll body over alleged voter data theft in 28 Assembly constituencies.
The EC also directed a review of the additions and deletions in electoral rolls of three seats.
A delegation led by Congress General Secretary Karnataka Randeep Surjewala had two days ago complained to the EC saying a private firm had been contracted to gather voter data in 28 constituencies and uploaded them on a private application in violation of all laws.
Review of rolls was ordered in Shivaji Nagar, Chikpet and Mahadevapura.
The EC also asked the state chief electoral officer to share the list of additions and deletions in the electoral rolls of the above three segments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah
Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...
India abstains from UN vote to probe Iran's 'human rights violations'
However, the resolution was passed, with 25 votes in favour,...
CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'
Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into t...
Shradha Walkar murder: All sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies
The intension was to check for discrepancies in his statemen...