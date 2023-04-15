Voting for BJP will bring destruction, says Nitish

Patna, April 14
Launching a veiled attack on the BJP-led NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said those who vote for them in the Lok Sabha elections will bring “destruction” on themselves. Nitish, who dumped the BJP in August last year and formed the Mahagathbandhan government, claimed he had been working to forge Opposition unity.
“I am working towards forging Opposition unity...but I am not a claimant for the PM’s post. All Opposition parties are united over forming an alliance against the BJP-led government at the Centre before the 2024 General Election,” the JD(U) chief said. He was addressing party workers at a JD(U) office here on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
“Those who will vote for them (BJP) in the coming elections will bring destruction upon themselves and the Nitish said, claiming his only goal was to work for “unifying the Opposition” to unseat the BJP from power.
Accusing the BJP of indulging in dividing society on religious lines, he said the “BJP is desperate to rewrite history and people know what they did during the freedom struggle.They had no contribution to the country’s freedom.They are simply trying to spread hatred.They need to be wiped out from the country. People should remain alert against such forces,” Nitish warned.
“Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution which gave rights to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections. We should work for the unity of the country,” he added.
