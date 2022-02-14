26.63 per cent polling in Goa till 11 am; Governor, CM cast vote

PTI

Panaji, February 14

An average of 26.63 per cent votes were cast till 11 am on Monday in Goa as polling was under way for the state Assembly election, officials said.

Long queues were seen outside some polling booths in the coastal state, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

Till 11 am, 26.63 per cent polling was recorded in the state, as per officials of the Election Commission.

The Sankhalim constituency (North Goa), represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, recorded the highest 33 per cent voting so far since morning, followed by Sanguem (South Goa) where 32.87 per cent votes were polled, they said.

Sanvordem and Benaulim constituencies (South Goa) recorded a low turnout of 22.85 per cent and 22.96 per cent, respectively, as per official figures.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife were among the early voters. They stood in a queue at a booth in Taleigao Assembly constituency near the state capital Panaji at 7 am to cast their votes.

Polling was going on peacefully, the governor said and congratulated the state poll machinery for the smooth conduct of the elections.

He said the people of Goa are peace-loving. Normally, there is no untoward incident here during the election which shows the success of democracy, he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exercised his franchise at a booth in Sankhalim Assembly constituency.

He claimed that his party BJP would win over 22 seats and retain power in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, and his wife also cast their votes in Vasco Assembly constituency of the coastal state.

"I have come here from Himachal Pradesh specially to cast my vote. Voting is a fundamental right. I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to vote. There should be cent per cent voting," Arlekar said.

He said Goa had a track record of very high voter turnout in the past.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in Goa. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

The prominent candidates include CM Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.

