VP Naidu visits UAE to condole ruler's death

New Delhi, May 15
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of the government to the UAE leadership on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, former President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi.
The Vice-President, on landing in Abu Dhabi at noon, went straight to Mushrif Palace and offered his condolences to Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the newly elected President of the UAE. He conveyed the condolences of President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi and reiterated that India and its people stand by the UAE at this difficult time.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy here on Saturday to convey India’s condolences.
