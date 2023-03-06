Vrindavan widows celebrate Holi at Gopinath temple

Mathura, March 6
Clad in white sarees, widows from ashrams in Vrindavan played Holi on Monday at the Gopinath temple here, defying a “custom” that forbids them from celebrating the festival of colours.
“Widows of Chaitanya Vihar Ashram, Sharda Ashram and various shelter homes in Vrindavan participated in the Holi of flowers and Gulal,” said social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, Bindeshwar Pathak.
Owing to inclement weather, this year rose and other flower petals with herbal Gulal were used during Holi celebrations in the land of Radha Rani, he said.
According to a practice which was prevalent in West Bengal, widows were not only considered virtually untouchable, but also deprived of participation in any festival, said Pathak, who supervised the event.
Such programmes are organised to bring these widows into the mainstream of society and efforts are made to make them self-reliant by training them to prepare herbal Gulal, 'agarbattis' (incense sticks), candles and attire of Thakur Ji, officials of the organisation said.
Eighty-year-old widow Monu Gosh was elated to celebrate Holi at the temple. Chabi Dasi (65) and Ratania Maa were so thrilled and smeared Gulal on each other and tossed rose petals on fellow widows.
International tourists were among hundreds of people who witnessed this unique celebration at the historic temple.
It was our seventh attempt to replace gloom with joy in the life of widows, the officials said, adding that the organisation is planning to organise more such events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines
Delhi court remands former deputy CM to judicial custody til...
Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister
Swearing-in to be held on March 8
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case
The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...
Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument
Bajwa questions the CM for ‘not acting’ against former minis...
Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer
PM instructed IMD to prepare daily weather forecasts in a ma...