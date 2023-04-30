 VRS for 300 Assam Police personnel due to excess alcohol intake: Himanta Biswa Sarma : The Tribune India

VRS for 300 Assam Police personnel due to excess alcohol intake: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The process has already begun and new recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies, he said

VRS for 300 Assam Police personnel due to excess alcohol intake: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file



PTI

Guwahati, April 30

About 300 officers of Assam Police, who are “habitual drinkers”, will be offered voluntary retirement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The process has already begun and new recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies, he said.

“About 300 officers and jawans are habitual drinkers, and consumption of too much alcohol has damaged their bodies. The government has a provision of voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for them.

“It is an old rule, but we had not implemented it earlier,” Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

The chief minister said he is also working on decentralisation of governance, and has set in motion the process for opening offices with powers that were previously vested with the deputy commissioners’ office in all 126 legislative assembly constituency areas.

“We are trying to ensure people don’t have to travel to the district headquarters for work at the DC’s office, and that the DC’s office is available in every LAC area.

“The DCs will look after law and order, and they will be given different responsibilities,” Sarma added.

#Assam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

4
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

7
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

8
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

9
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

10
Trending

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

WFI chief thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesting wrestlers; says ready to resign if protesters go back

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back

Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Services of the contractual employees, who have completed tw...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management