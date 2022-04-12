Vyapam case: SC refuses to stop probe against Rai

New Delhi, April 11
The SC refused to entertain Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai’s plea challenging his arrest by the MP Police in connection with the MP Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak. Refusing to stop the probe against him, a Bench granted him liberty to move the HC if any chargesheet was filed against him over alleged defamatory Facebook post against the MP CM’s Deputy Secretary. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts