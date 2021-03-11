Waghdoh, the legendary tiger of Maharashtra's Tadoba reserve, dies of old age

Nagpur, May 23
A most dominant male tiger of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, popularly called 'Waghdoh' died of old age peacefully in the forest of Sinala under Chandrapur range.
The petrified dead body of around 18 years old tiger was recovered on Monday morning by the forest rangers. Having grown old, Waghdoh (T33) was driven out of Tadoba Reserve by younger tigers in 2015.
The giant beast had then settled in Devada forests of the buffer zone and then moved to Junona as it grew old. It has been sighted in the coal mines of Durgapur and forests around Sinala and Masala villages under Chandrapur forest range since the first week of this month. The Forest Department was closely monitoring its movement and had detected that it had grown sluggish with age.
Waghdoh was the prime suspect for the death of a shepherd from Sinala village whose mutilated body was found in the forest nullah last week. While camera traps were set and patrolling was intensified to track its movement, its body was found in the forest close to Sinala, which is under process for allocation as a coal block to WCL.
Forest officials including CCF, Chandrapur, Prakash Lonkar along with other officials rushed to the spot.
The dead body was shifted after inquest formalities to Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) for postmortem. Autopsy was performed by a team of veterinary doctors, Dr Ravikant Khobragade, Dr Kundan Podchalwar and Dr Pravir Damle in presence of NTCA representative Bandu Dhotre and PCCF representative, Mukesh Bhandakkar. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation
Retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance level ...
India will work with partners for inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi
Says IPEF is declaration of collective desire to make the In...
Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
Will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last we...
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday
Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...