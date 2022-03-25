Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives, talks with Jaishankar, Ajit Doval today

New Delhi, March 24
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived here today to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Friday. He is also likely to call on PM Narendra Modi.
Visit amid row over Kashmir remark
- He is likely to call on PM Modi too; if all goes well, EAM will visit Beijing later
- Jaishankar will explore the possibility of PM Modi attending the BRICS summit in China this year
The visit coincides with India taking umbrage at both Wang Yi and the Organisation of Islamic Organisation (OIC) commenting on Kashmir at a meeting in Islamabad. Wang, during his Islamabad visit, also indicated that China would increase arms exports to Pakistan, including stealth fighters and submarines.
If all goes well during Wang’s visit to India, Jaishankar will visit Beijing to explore the possibility of PM Modi attending the BRICS summit in China this year, which may be held back-to-back with a Russia-India-China summit.
The visit comes as both nations continue to be locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh, with India insisting on restoration of pre-March 2020 status quo and Beijing expecting India to relax curbs on inward investments.
