Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives, talks with Jaishankar, Ajit Doval today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived here today to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Friday. He is also likely to call on PM Narendra Modi.

The visit coincides with India taking umbrage at both Wang Yi and the Organisation of Islamic Organisation (OIC) commenting on Kashmir at a meeting in Islamabad. Wang, during his Islamabad visit, also indicated that China would increase arms exports to Pakistan, including stealth fighters and submarines.

If all goes well during Wang’s visit to India, Jaishankar will visit Beijing to explore the possibility of PM Modi attending the BRICS summit in China this year, which may be held back-to-back with a Russia-India-China summit.

The visit comes as both nations continue to be locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh, with India insisting on restoration of pre-March 2020 status quo and Beijing expecting India to relax curbs on inward investments.

