Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Wang Yi, China Foreign Minister

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 23

Amidst a full-court press by the Western allies on India to change its position regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive here on Thursday for a two-day visit.

Sources were tightlipped on whether the visit would lead to the resolution of the border standoff, but said it paves the way for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Beijing for more substantial talks.

In case things work out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) summit which is likely to be held back-to-back with a Russia-India-China summit.

Wang will arrive directly from Pakistan after being the Chief Guest at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Ministerial summit which, by the end of the day may issue a critical statement on Kashmir. 

In a sign of intense geopolitical flux and the need for all countries to consult each other consistently, South Bock seems to have dropped its insistence that a foreign dignitary should not club his India visit with that of Pakistan.

The US and its allies have been intensely courting India with offers of joint work in critical technologies and even offering to source oil and Russian military equipment.

Pentagon official Donald Lu and senior US diplomat Victorial Nuland, who played the role in ousting a pro-Russian Ukrainian President in 2014, have over the past two days met Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with offers to replace practically everything that India sources from Russia.

The US efforts have been supplemented by a visit from Japanese PM, a phone call from the UK PM and a virtual summit with PM Modi by the Australian PM, all close US military and intelligence allies.

At the US State Department briefing, spokesperson Ned Price dodged a question on US sanctions on India for its purchase of Russian arms. But, India’s dependence on Russia for arms was at a time when the US was not in the market and it was time to review it, he suggested.

“It was a very different time, different considerations, but those times have changed. They’ve changed in terms of our willingness and ability to be a strong defence and security partner of India. This is a bilateral relationship that has deepened in a number of ways over the past 25 years or so,” said Price.

Calling 20 years of US-India defence –supplier relationship a “legacy”, Price said, “In large part of the George W. Bush administration, where we have seen this bilateral relationship between the United States and India evolve and change for the better and deepen in a number of ways, including in our defence and security relationship.”

“So, the fact is that we are a partner of India now. We are a partner of India when it comes to shared interests, when it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defence and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world,” he underlined.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

5
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

6
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

7
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

9
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

10
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...

11 die in fire in Hyderabad

11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad

The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

World Water Day calls for checking groundwater depletion

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected