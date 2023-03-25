Want action: MEA to US, UK over vandalism at Missions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

“We are not interested in assurances. We would like to see action,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on statements from the US, the UK, Canada and Australia on their promise to prosecute the pro-Khalistan activists involved in attacks on Indian Missions in these countries.

India expected the host governments to take action to identify and prosecute all those involved, he said at a media briefing. “We also want them to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents as well as provide adequate protection to Indian Missions and the personnel working there,” said Bagchi.

Explaining the Indian stand, he said the MEA always raised issues that had the potential to harm the country’s interests. “You would have seen specifically in London and San Francisco… we have strongly taken up the matter of vandalism and attacks on our Missions there.” On the MEA’s role in the FIR registered by the Delhi Police regarding the pro-Khalistani violence in London on March 19, Bagchi admitted that the ministry had shared an incident report with security agencies. “Now, it is up to the law enforcement agencies to do what they have to do,” he said. The MEA also said economic fugitives like Mehul Choksi should face justice.