Want all Congress leaders to maintain discipline: Ashok Gehlot after Sachin Pilot cautions over Modi’s ‘praise’ for Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, November 2
Shortly after Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi “praise” for Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister on Wednesday urged his party leaders to “maintain discipline” and refrain from making political statements.
Earlier in the day, Pilot cautioned that Modi’s remarks for Gehlot should not be taken lightly and also nudged his party to end the “state of indecision” over the chief minister’s post.
He also pushed the party for action against the Rajasthan leaders who led a show of strength for Gehlot in September, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting.
“AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline,” Gehlot told reporters during his Alwar visit.
He said the party’s focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan.
“It is our objective to repeat the government. We have given good governance and brought so many schemes in the state, which has never happened before. We have started working towards retaining the state on good governance,” he said.
