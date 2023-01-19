 Want neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be terror-free atmosphere for it: India : The Tribune India

Want neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be terror-free atmosphere for it: India

Comments come days after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offered to hold bilateral talks

Want neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be terror-free atmosphere for it: India

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. File



PTI

New Delhi, January 19

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to hold bilateral talks, India on Thursday said it always wanted normal neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such a relationship.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked at a media briefing about Sharif’s offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

“We have said that we have always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. But there should be a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence. That remains our position,” Bagchi said.

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now it wants to live in peace with India, if “we are able to resolve our genuine problems”.

“We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people,” Sharif said.

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let’s sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out,” he said.

However, the Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office later said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

4
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

5
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

6
Nation

Diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood in Gujarat

7
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

8
Nation

Manpreet Singh Badal switches over to BJP; Congress says 'clouds' over party have cleared

9
Haryana

Five more Haryana Roadways buses go ‘off road’ today

10
Nation

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

Says the proposal for Kirpal’s appointment as judge of the H...

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

Grapplers say will lodge FIR against WFI president Brij Bhus...

Delhi Women's panel chief Swati Maliwal alleges drunk man molested, dragged her by car for 15 metres

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

Man arrested in this connection

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

Women officers are allowed following wings—Engineers, Signal...

BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots a ‘propaganda piece’: India

BBC documentary on PM Modi a 'propaganda piece': India

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindse...


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Body on railway tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press