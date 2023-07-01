Want to follow ‘Make in India’ model: Vladimir Putin

New Delhi, June 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Narendra Modi as “a big friend of Russia” and said his “Make in India” initiative has had a “truly impressive effect” on the country’s economy. Putin made these remarks on Thursday during an event in Moscow.
Putin drew on India’s example to encourage domestic products and brands in his own country during his speech. “Our friends in India and PM Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept — ‘Make in India’. And it has a very visible effect on the Indian economy. It would do no harm to emulate what is working well, even if it was not us but our friends who created it,” said Putin. Crediting Indian leadership for creating an effective model to develop local manufacturing capabilities, Putin emphasised the need to think about “making our products more convenient and functional”.
