Wanted in South Africa, Gupta brothers held in UAE

Dubai: Indian-origin fugitive businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who were among South Africa's most wanted suspects in a graft case, have been arrested by the Dubai Police. PTI
Hyderabad gangrape: MLA’s son arrested
Hyderabad: The police have arrested all six accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape. Barring one adult, remaining accused are all minors. The son of an MLA is among the accused. TNS
ED raids linked to Jain yield Rs 2.8 cr, gold coins
New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday said Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins were seized after raids at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates in PMLA case.
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...