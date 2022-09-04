Warship Satpura departs from Fiji

Suva: Indian warship INS Satpura departed from the Port of Suva in Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The warship reached Fiji on September 1. The visit, which is the first by an Indian warship in four years, was aimed at strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
