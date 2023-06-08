 Was normal for girls to deliver child before turning 17; read Manusmriti: Gujarat HC during hearing of rape survivor’s abortion plea : The Tribune India

Was normal for girls to deliver child before turning 17; read Manusmriti: Gujarat HC during hearing of rape survivor’s abortion plea

Judge indicates he might not allow the petition if both the girl and foetus were healthy

Was normal for girls to deliver child before turning 17; read Manusmriti: Gujarat HC during hearing of rape survivor’s abortion plea

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Ahmedabad, June 8

It was once normal for girls to marry at a young age and deliver a child before they turned 17, a judge of the Gujarat High Court has remarked while hearing a minor rape survivor’s plea for permission to terminate her pregnancy.

While indicating that he might not allow the petition if both the girl and foetus were healthy, Justice Samir Dave of the high court also referred to the Manusmriti during the hearing on Wednesday.

The rape survivor is 16 years and 11 months old and carrying a seven-month-old foetus. Her father moved the HC seeking permission for abortion as the pregnancy had crossed the 24-week threshold up to which abortion can be performed without a court’s leave.

On Wednesday, his lawyer sought an early hearing, saying the family was concerned because of the girl’s age.

Justice Dave said there was anxiety because “we are living in the 21st century”.

“Ask your mother or great-grandmother. Fourteen-fifteen was the maximum age (for marriage), and girls used to give birth to their first child before turning 17. And girls get mature before boys....Though you may not read, but you should read Manusmriti once,” he added.

As the expected date of delivery is August 16, he consulted expert doctors in his chamber, the judge informed the lawyer.

“The court can consider (allowing abortion) if any serious ailments are found in the foetus or the girl. But if both are normal, it will be very difficult for the court to pass such an order,” the judge said.

In the end, the court directed the Medical Superintendent of Rajkot Civil Hospital to get the girl examined by a panel of doctors to find out if the medical termination of pregnancy was advisable.

The doctors should also carry out ossification test on the girl and a psychiatrist should ascertain her mental condition, Justice Dave said, asking the hospital to submit reports by June 15, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the judge also advised the girl’s lawyer to start looking for options in case the medical opinion went against the termination of pregnancy.

“I will not give permission if both are found healthy. The weight of the foetus is also good...What will you do if the girl gives birth and the child lives? Who will take care of that child? I will also inquire if there are government schemes for such children. You should also check if someone can adopt that child,” said the judge.

#Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

3
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

4
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

5
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7
Diaspora

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs, says Sikh-American leader

8
Ludhiana

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

9
Nation

Rajasthan polls: BJP not wary of wrestlers, but of Sachin Pilot's proposed new outfit

10
Jalandhar

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Maharashtra: Accused kept chopped body parts of his live-in partner in 3 buckets, tried to hide stench with room freshener, say neighbours

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

In Shraddha case re-run, accused Manoj Sane kept woman's cho...

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler’s father

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler’s father

‘It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court’

Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: EAM Jaishankar

Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said two sides will have to find ways for disenga...

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Four children wounded in knife attack in French town, two in critical condition; assailant arrested

Injured children aged between 22 months and 3 years: Police ...

Centre approves special relief package worth over Rs 101 crore for Manipur

Centre approves special relief package worth over Rs 101 crore for Manipur

No incident of violence reported from any part of the state ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara edible oils by Rs 10 per litre

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Man stays with family at 5-star hotel in Delhi, arrested after he fails to clear bills

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands