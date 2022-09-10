Wasnik relieved as MP Congress gen secy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has been relieved of his charge as AICC general secretary Madhya Pradesh and former Delhi MP Jai Prakash Agarwal has been appointed in his place instead.

Wasnik is already AICC general secretary in charge of the Central Election Committee of the party which Sonia Gandhi heads.

Wasnik is one of the probable non-Gandhi contenders for the upcoming election to the post of Congress chief though the frontrunner in the non-Gandhi segment is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot has personally been appealing to Rahul Gandhi to contest for the top job but Rahul had in 2019 resigned as Congress chief batting for a non-Gandhi leader.