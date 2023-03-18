Watch: After South Korean mission, German embassy joins celebrations over Oscar to ‘Naatu Naatu’

New Delhi, March 18
The German embassy has released a dance video joining celebrations over India’s “Naatu Naatu” clinching the coveted Oscar award for the best original song.
Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!— Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) March 18, 2023
Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who's next? pic.twitter.com/uthQq9Ez3V
The German embassy in New Delhi released the video on Twitter on Saturday, days after a similar dance video was put out on the platform by the South Korean mission to celebrate the award to the song from magnum opus epic drama “RRR”.
The video also features German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.
“Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?” Ackermann tweeted.
