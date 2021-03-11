Watch Army helps rescue 2-year-old from well in Gujarat

Surendranagar, June 9
The Army on Tuesday helped rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday.
A team of the Army, police, district administration staff and villagers then rushed the spot. They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell by 10.45 pm, the official said.
Indian Army Soldiers from Dhrangadhara Army Camp rescuing a young girl who fell in an open borewell.— Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) June 8, 2022
This happened in Dudapur Village, Surendranagar district, Gujarat.#HarKaamDeshKeNaampic.twitter.com/93baFMFAYv
The boy was then taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, from where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the child's condition is stable.
"The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes after the Army, police and other officials reached the spot," he said.
