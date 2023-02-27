Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

Ghaziabad, February 27

At least five persons have been wounded after a brawl broke out at a hotel here between the guests and the hotel staff over playing music after the permitted hours, an official said on Sunday, adding nine persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

#Ghaziabad के इस परिवार से बात हुई , लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं,परिवार के लोगों ने सिर्फ़ 2 गाने और चलाने की माँग थी।अधिवेशन से वापस पहुँचते ही मिलूँगी।महिलाओं के ऊपर भी डंडे बरसाये गये ,खुले तौर पर होटल के स्टाफ ने जो किया,वो बता रहा है,कि आज यहाँ पुलिस का कोई डर नहीं बचा । pic.twitter.com/21FP1NZDtz — Dolly Sharma (@dollysharmaINC) February 26, 2023

The fight broke out when the guests demanded DJ at around 2 a.m., and the hotel management refused to entertain that request. In the wedding venues, playing music is generally allowed till 10 p.m.

Among the injured, the condition of a woman is said to be serious, and she has been admitted to the ICU.

DCP Ravi Kumar said that the brawl happened at Hotel The Grand IRS.

In two videos of the incident that have gone viral, several people, including women, could be seen involved in a fight along with sticks in hand, attacking one another.

High pitched voices and expletives could be heard while many people were seen lying injured on the ground with blood stains on the floor.

According to a source, the guests had gathered at the hotel for a 'Cocktail Party' after the Haldi ceremony was held earlier in the day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police said that it was also examining if permission was obtained from the Excise Department for the 'Cocktail Party'.

According to a source, the hotel is owned by a BJP leader.

IANS