Watch: Congress' campaign vehicle pulls out BJP's van stuck in sand in poll-bound Gujarat; netizens react to the 'irony' after video goes viral

Chandigarh, November 13
With elections being an acid test for the major political parties – BJP, Congress and AAP – a video serves as proof of how each requires a little ‘push’ from the other to stay in the game.
A video featuring campaign vehicles of the BJP and the Congress has been doing the rounds on the Internet.
What has caught the attention of netizens is the irony it displays.
In the clip, the BJP’s campaign vehicle can be seen stuck in the sand. What came to its rescue amused netizens.
Another campaign vehicle of the Opposition party, the Congress, pulls it out with the help of a rope tied to it.
According to the caption of the video, the van drivers, indifferent to party politics, did the task.
Watch the video here:
Watch | BJP's campaign vehicle stuck in the sand, pulled out by Congress party's campaign vehicle. The drivers indifferent of party politics did the task. The video has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/OmY0aqqfrS— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 12, 2022
Meanwhile, the AAP took a jibe at the viral video and said that the BJP and the Congress were hand in glove in the state.
गुजरात में भाजपा की अटकी हुई चुनावी गाड़ी को बचाने में पूरा ज़ोर लगाती कांग्रेस..— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2022
ये है चुनावों में BJP और Congress के ILU-ILU की कहानी 🫶🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/nbBu7GjW6i
Gujarat is going to vote in two-phase elections from December 1.
The BJP has been ruling the state since 1995 and this time around, apart from the Congress, it is expected to be challenged by a third entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia
He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
England win the toss, to field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan
Both teams unchanged from their semi-finals
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...