Watch: Congress' campaign vehicle pulls out BJP's van stuck in sand in poll-bound Gujarat; netizens react to the 'irony' after video goes viral

Chandigarh, November 13

With elections being an acid test for the major political parties – BJP, Congress and AAP – a video serves as proof of how each requires a little ‘push’ from the other to stay in the game.

A video featuring campaign vehicles of the BJP and the Congress has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

What has caught the attention of netizens is the irony it displays.

In the clip, the BJP’s campaign vehicle can be seen stuck in the sand. What came to its rescue amused netizens.

Another campaign vehicle of the Opposition party, the Congress, pulls it out with the help of a rope tied to it.

According to the caption of the video, the van drivers, indifferent to party politics, did the task.

Watch the video here:

Watch | BJP's campaign vehicle stuck in the sand, pulled out by Congress party's campaign vehicle. The drivers indifferent of party politics did the task. The video has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/OmY0aqqfrS — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the AAP took a jibe at the viral video and said that the BJP and the Congress were hand in glove in the state.

Gujarat is going to vote in two-phase elections from December 1.

The BJP has been ruling the state since 1995 and this time around, apart from the Congress, it is expected to be challenged by a third entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party.

