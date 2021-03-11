Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman’s head wound; probe ordered

Morena, August 20
Doctors of the district hospital in Morena in Madhya Pradesh found a condom wrapper after removing the bandage on the wound of a woman, an official said on Saturday.
The wrapper was allegedly placed on the wound, on the head of the 70-year-old woman, in a primary health centre in Porsa, the official added.
A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media and Chief Medical and Health Officer Rakesh Sharma confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered.
Little did the medical professional at #MorenaDistrictHospital in #MadhyaPradesh realise that he would discover a condom wrapper inside the bandage of a woman's head injury. pic.twitter.com/E0rDNBRkfW— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 20, 2022
The issue is serious and strict action will be taken against the guilty, he told PTI.
“Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the personnel who pasted a condom wrapper on the wound of the 70-year-old woman at the Primary Health Centre,” the CMHO said.
As per officials, the Porsa PHC had referred the woman to Morena district hospital after bandaging her head wound with the condom wrapper.
