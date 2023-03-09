Watch: PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad; take round of sprawling stadium

Ahmedabad, March 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium here and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
PMs Albo and Modi ride the ‘bat-mobile’ as Rohit and Smith wait to do the toss #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hRq2i3mJdJ— Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) March 9, 2023
Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.
The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.
Albanese arrived here on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout
Heated exchanges take place between minister Kuldeep Dhaliwa...