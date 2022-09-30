Watch: PM Modi’s convoy stops to give way to ambulance

Ahmedabad, September 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on Friday.
A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.
સાચા પ્રધાનસેવક...— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) September 30, 2022
એમ્બ્યુલન્સ માટે માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી @narendramodi જીએ પોતાનો કાફલો રોક્યો. pic.twitter.com/DI6saL3az3
The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre here in the afternoon.
"On the way from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.
On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.
In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.
