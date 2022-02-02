Watch: Tiger's majestic stroll on a national highway in captivating video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

A captivating clip of the national animal strolling on a national highway has caught the attention of the Internet. In a 15-second video, the tiger is seen elegantly walking before it disappears into a forest. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. He gave the credit where it was due - to photographer Raj Mohan who was into the wild to capture the moment.

Woke up to this at #valparai!

As narrated by my wife-

Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. Click below to read rest of the story. #TamilNaduhttps://t.co/9jcCxRiJ5F pic.twitter.com/7CEJAAxU6f — Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022 Another day in India.

National animal on National Highway… pic.twitter.com/3rrIryczJg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 31, 2022

Thanks for mentioning bro 🙏 — Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022

India is home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.

