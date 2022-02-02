Watch: Tiger's majestic stroll on a national highway in captivating video

Chandigarh, February 2
A captivating clip of the national animal strolling on a national highway has caught the attention of the Internet. In a 15-second video, the tiger is seen elegantly walking before it disappears into a forest. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. He gave the credit where it was due - to photographer Raj Mohan who was into the wild to capture the moment.
Woke up to this at #valparai!— Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022
As narrated by my wife-
Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. Click below to read rest of the story. #TamilNaduhttps://t.co/9jcCxRiJ5F pic.twitter.com/7CEJAAxU6f
Another day in India.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 31, 2022
National animal on National Highway… pic.twitter.com/3rrIryczJg
Below are the reactions:
Looks majestic https://t.co/QuErBe2EDC— dhanya (@dannydhanya) January 31, 2022
Thanks for mentioning bro 🙏— Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022
Fabulous. https://t.co/RxZ17PIi8X— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2022
Amazing @rajography47 https://t.co/C22doNyAVT— bharath tejasvi (@bharathtejasvi) February 1, 2022
India is home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.
