Watch: TRS leader distributes live chicken, liquor to celebrate launch of national party

Hyderabad, October 5
A TRS leader distributed live chickens and liquor bottles among locals in Warangal on Tuesday ahead of the launch of the national party by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Standing under huge cut-outs of KCR and his son KT Rama Rao, local leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajanala Srihari was seen personally distributing chickens and liquor bottles to people in Warangal.
#TRS leaders are distributing #alcohol & #chicken to make #KCR PM— Yagyaseni YuIiya (@Yagyasnl_YuIiya) October 5, 2022
Tell him “Nose surgery will work btr” pic.twitter.com/UMgDvbseoZ
Several people, mostly daily-wage workers, queued up to receive the ‘gifts’ from Srihari, who was celebrating the proposed launch of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by KCR.
Srihari said he wants to see KCR as the prime minister and KTR as the chief minister.
After the video of the distribution of gifts went viral, political rivals took a dig at TRS while many netizens also decried the act.
Terming BRS as 'Bottles Rashtra Samithi', Telangana Congress said the election symbol of BRS should not be a 'car' but a 'quarter'.
"Dear India, see this, this is what Desh ka Neta will also do at a national scale if he comes…My goodness," tweeted Vijay Gopal, an anti-corruption activist.
The TRS is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of its legislators and other top leaders later on Wednesday, where KCR is likely to announce the decision to convert TRS into BRS. IANS
