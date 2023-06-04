Watch: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

ANI

Bhagalpur, June 4

An under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday.

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited.



The moment when the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well.

A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar’s Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no. 2 and 3 collapsed.